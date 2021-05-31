Bungie hiring for new IP, a "multiplayer action game" in early development

A couple of months ago, a job listing appeared for a multiplayer systems designer at Bungie, who would work on a brand new game at the company. Now, another listing has been posted, looking for an "incubation sandbox designer", or someone to design the combat system for a "multiplayer action game", which will be a new IP for the Destiny developer.

"Are you on a mission to create games that bond players together into deeply invested communities?" the job listing asks. "Do you spend your time thinking about how different game mechanics can come together to create amazing teamplay moments? Are you excited to learn how to make gameplay that strongly cares about player intention, action game feel, and readability?"

If you answered yes to some or all of that bombardment of questions, you may be who Bungie is looking for. You can apply for the job over here. (Thanks, DestinyNews.)

Note that the game in question is currently in "incubation", which means it's early in development.

Could this listing, and the one a couple of months ago, be related to the same game? My Magic-8 Ball says, "I'm an outdated reference, please stop using me," and there's not really enough information to say one way or the other. On the one hand, they do seem very similar, don't they? But on the other, Bungie has said it has multiple ideas in early development, including something "lighthearted and whimsical."

In other Bungie job news, Resident Evil producer Peter Fabiano recently jumped ship from Capcom to Bungie, as the company's new Production Department Manager.