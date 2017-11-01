Bundle Stars becomes Fanatical, launch sale now live

Bundle Stars, the digital storefront that specialises in group game discounts, has become Fanatical. To celebrate its rebranding, the distributor has kicked off a Launch Sale that offers up to 80 percent off a number of top PC games.

Billed as a "new chapter" for the platform, Fanatical will continue seamlessly from an operational standpoint, with existing Bundle Stars customers promised a "completely hassle-free transition to the new website". Crucially, this means retaining their existing login details and previously purchased game keys.

As for the Launch Sale, Fanatical lists the following highlights:

Darksiders Franchise Pack (-80%)

Dishonored 2 (-50%)

Doom 3 BFG Edition (-66%)

Metro Redux Bundle (-82%) 24 hour Star Deal, while stocks last

Ori and the Blind Forest (-50%)

Quantum Break (-50%)

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind (-50%)

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited (-50%)

The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim Special Edition (-50%)

The Evil Within (-67%)

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter (-75%)

This is the Police (-50%)

Wolfenstein:The Old Blood (-67%)

Wolfenstein: The New Order (-67%)

Fanatical also notes that new deals will be added every day from now through November 14—with over 1,500 games receiving discounts in that time.

Moreover, using the voucher code FANATICAL10 at checkout will knock off a further ten percent from the sale price. Codes must be redeemed before November 19.