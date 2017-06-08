Rumor: removed Bully 2 listing points to possible E3 2017 reveal

In what could possibly be one of the biggest E3 2017 spoilers yet, a now removed listing on the Game Informer website points to a possible sequel to Bully – Rockstar's 2008 high school adventure. Dubbed Bully 2: Kevin's Back Jack, it might just be a troll or a data entry error, but Game Informer often reveals new games on its monthly magazine covers. Could this appear on its next?

What other details did the now-removed listing contain? Diddly-squat, to be honest. It listed PlayStation 4 as the platform, which may alarm PC (and Xbox) enthusiasts. Meanwhile, the game might support two players, and it's listed as releasing this fall, or spring in Australia.

After removing the listing, the official Game Informer Twitter account had the following to say: "You might be seeing reports we have reported Bully 2 exists. This is in error. We have not heard anything about a sequel to Bully."

In any case, here's a screenshot of the removed listing. More info as it comes to hand, but it's probably safe to keep your expectations in check.