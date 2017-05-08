Build of the week: The Eternal Dragon from Dragon Ball Z

Every Monday, Build of the week highlights a unique rig from the web’s most dedicated PC building communities.

When I imagine a PC, and I’m talking about the PC that exists in the realm of ideas, the one we all think of when those two letters pop into our head—there’s a dragon coming out of it, for sure. Ethan Cooper of TAG Mods attempted to recreate The Dream in real life, using custom molds, paints, and by making his own resin dragonballs. Because, of course, it’s about damn time someone made a Dragonball Z case mod. I mean, I’ve never seen Dragonball Z, but I know it features yelling and extreme power, two ideas closely associated with PC gaming.

The Eternal Dragon features the titular dragon [Ed. note: His name is Shenron, James!] rising out of a cloud, which is where the PC guts lie. Clouds are made of pretty powerful stuff, it turns out.

Check out the TAG Mods Facebook page for more photos and information on the build process.

The Eternal Dragon components:

Chassis: Cooler Master MasterCase 6

Mobo: Asus Maximus IX Formula

CPU: Intel 7600K

RAM: Team Group Dark 4x4GB

GPU: Asus Founders 1080

SSD: Intel 600 Series 500GB

HDD: Seagate 4TB Barracuda

PSU: Cooler Master V1000

Cables & LEDs: CableMod