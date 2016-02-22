Build of the Week: Lego gaming PC

Every Monday, Build of the week highlights a unique rig from the web's most dedicated PC building communities.

This week’s build is a choking hazard for all ages, and not just because it’s made of Lego. It’s easy to forget to breathe once you realize this powerful gaming PC is housed in a custom chassis made entirely out of the classic interlocking brick system. The man behind the toy-that-isn’t-exactly-a-toy is Mike Schropp, a tinkerer, hacker, and modder out of Ann Arbor. He’s made compact Lego servers and PCs before (that actually look like huge Lego bricks), but with the Lego gaming PC, he’s created something that isn’t just novel, it’s packing some powerful components.

The design is something out of science fiction, a black obelisk with jutting edges that hold distinct sections of the build. Even though the Lego PC looks sealed off, it was built from the ground up (literally) to stay cool despite its shiny innards.

Head over to Schropp’s website for a super fascinating brickdown of his design and build process. And be sure to Lego of that envy, because you can actually order your own Lego PC from Schropp for some prices that won't brick the bank.

Lego gaming PC components:

Motherboard: Asus Z170 Gaming

CPU: Intel i7-6700k

GPU: Nvidia GTX 980 Ti

RAM: HyperX Fury 16GB DDR4

Coolers: Noctua NH-U14S 140mm and NH-U12S 120mm

PSU: Silverstone SFX 600w Gold

SSD (Primary): Samsung 950 Pro

HDD/SSD (Secondary): Seagate 2TB HDDs & Samsung 1TB SSD