Brutal Doom has a new trailer to celebrate the v21 Gold release

More dismemberment.

Brutal Doom v21 Gold came out in May of this year, but what it really needed to make that announcement memorable was a bold, blood-soaked trailer with a bangin' metal soundtrack. And now it has one.

The gold release trailer shows off plenty of Brutal Doom's additions to the base game, like faster weapon-switching animations so you can combo guns, revamped melee combat that includes kicks capable of pushing enemies away, a female player voice option, and optional improvements to fill out some of those empty outdoor spaces on certain maps.

And of course, there's the gore. It comes in four varieties: Less; Normal; Extra; and Jesus That's a Lot. It's exactly like the name suggests.

The Brutal Doom mod can be downloaded from ModDB.

