Brutal Doom has a new trailer to celebrate the v21 Gold release

Brutal Doom v21 Gold came out in May of this year, but what it really needed to make that announcement memorable was a bold, blood-soaked trailer with a bangin' metal soundtrack. And now it has one.

The gold release trailer shows off plenty of Brutal Doom's additions to the base game, like faster weapon-switching animations so you can combo guns, revamped melee combat that includes kicks capable of pushing enemies away, a female player voice option, and optional improvements to fill out some of those empty outdoor spaces on certain maps.

And of course, there's the gore. It comes in four varieties: Less; Normal; Extra; and Jesus That's a Lot. It's exactly like the name suggests.

The Brutal Doom mod can be downloaded from ModDB.