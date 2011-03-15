Brink trailer gets classy, pre-order kits detailed

The new Brink trailer gives us a good look at the shooter's four playable classes. The engineer can build turrets, the operative can steal the identity of dead people, and the medic can stab people to life. We also get another look at Brink's impressive character customisation suite. By pre-ordering the game, you'll be able to expand your choice of gear by selecting one of a series of themed packs. These will add tattoos, clothes, weapons and weapon add-ons in the style of Doom, Fallout, Psycho, and Spec Ops. You'll find an overview of each of the packs on the Splash Damage site, along with details on which retailer you'll have to pre-order from to get each pack.

[via VG247 ]