Breaking Bad-style RPG Family Man is getting a final beta soon

Family Man looks like a blocky, whimsical RPG but is actually a moral tightrope walk where you have 30 days to pay back the mob, while also trying to be a good husband and father. You can grind away in a regular job, or you can take on shady jobs for the mob that pay a lot better. It's now content complete, so Broken Bear Games is hosting a final public beta that will start soon.

If you've played before, you'll spot a lot of changes. Combat's seen an overhaul. Apparently it was "a bit rubbish" previously, but now you'll have to lock onto enemies and keep an eye on how they're moving before throwing a punch. If you're going to be doing some crimes, you should learn how to brawl.

Since you've only got 30 days to repay your debt, you're always hurtling towards an unfortunate end. Thankfully, Broken Bear has tweaked the laws of physics and time now freezes whenever you talk to people, enter buildings or explore special areas, so you can occasionally take your time.

The final update will also add new characters, locations, household chores, jobs, crimes and more ways to affect the world and its inhabitants in positive and negative ways. This includes your family, who you'll now be able to interact with more, making them happier or more discontent. You can nurture a tight-knit, happy home, but you might also ruin your marriage and wreck your relationship with your son.

Launch probably won't be too far behind, so expect a release date soon. In the meantime, you can sign up for the beta here.