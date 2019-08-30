Borderlands 3 writer wants to do more Tales from the Borderlands

Telltale Games will be returning under new management, which hopefully means their complete stable of games will be available again. And, fingers crossed, some of them might receive sequels.

The first season of Tales from the Borderlands developed a cult following for its sense of humor and cool credits sequences, even among those who didn't love the Borderlands shooters. Now Sam Winkler, one of the lead writers on Borderlands 3, has said that he'd like to write a second season.

"I would love to pickup where Tales from the Borderlands Season 1 left off," Winkler said to ComicBook.com. "There's so many unsolved threads there, and even though we brought some characters into Borderlands 3, there's still a lot of question marks."

While Tales from the Borderlands did tell a complete story, its characters and plot threads were picked up in the recent Borderlands 2 expansion, and continue through Borderlands 3. "I am a die-hard fan of Tales," Winkler went on to say, "and I inserted some winks and nods that are probably going to drive some fan wiki articles."

Another season of The Wolf Among Us sure would be nice too.