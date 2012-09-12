Borderlands 2 Mechromancer DLC priced

Meet Gaige. She's a Vault Hunter on the backwater planet of Pandora. She likes the color red. She thinks the word "Mechromancer" carries secondary definition involving lonely robot matchmaking. She travels with a hulking hunk of metal affectionately named "Death Trap." And she's the first previously announced (and briefly controversial) post-launch DLC coming on October 16 for Borderlands 2.

Gearbox posted a short announcement of the Mechromancer's details earlier today on its official website . Those who pre-order Borderlands 2 receive Gaige for free as a bonus, but she's also purchasable as a standalone download for $10. Gaige joins the Gunzerker, Commando, Siren, and Assassin classes in jamming zillions of randomly generated guns onto Handsome Jack's hilariously huge chin when Borderlands 2 releases September 18.