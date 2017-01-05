Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night video shows off creepy village level

For a Kickstarter project which wanted $500,000 but ended up attracting well over 5 million, it's fair to say that people are excited about Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night. Which means, when Koji Igarashi (he of Castlevania fame) releases a very short video showing off a fraction of a level, people are going to want to see it.

And so it is, with this brief 30 second snippet of the Village area from the forthcoming platformer. There's no combat, and no other meaningful interaction, just the game's protagonist leaping through the environment. It's undeniably beautiful, and as a fan of the original Castlevania games it looks in keeping with what I'd expect.

Don't hold your breath, though: originally scheduled to release in March, the game is now set to release in the first half of 2018. Originally poised to release independently, Payday publisher 505 Games will handle the business side of proceedings.

Here's the video: