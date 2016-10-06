Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night teams up with Payday publisher, demos new test footage

Koji Igarashi and ArtPlay Inc. have agreed a publishing deal for their successfully crowdfunded Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night.

505 Games, the folks who helped market both Payday 2 and Virginia, will publish the Castlevania spiritual successor—news which follows Igarashi's recent decision to push the game back to 2018.

When Wes went hands-on with Bloodstained at E3 earlier this year, he noted there wasn't an awful lot to pass comment on—even considering its alpha status. That said, it's worth noting that while Bloodstained asked for $500,000 via last year's Kickstarter campaign, it eventually accumulated over $5.5 million. Naturally, the scope of the project in turn had to change, so perhaps the delay and its pacing is expected.

Either way, the latest developer update discusses 505's involvement, and also sneaks in a wee bit of test footage. If you're a backer, you'll likely find talk of backer portraits of particular interest.

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is due at some stage in 2018.