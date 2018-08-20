Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night has been delayed into 2019

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night became the richest videogame Kickstarter of all time when it pulled in more than $5.5 million in the summer of 2015. Despite having all that green lying around, actually getting it finished is proving to be a real challenge. It was initially slated to come out in March 2017, but that was eventually pushed to the first half of 2018. And in a Kickstarter update posted today, Iga—that's producer Koji Igarashi—delayed it again.

"The game will now launch in 2019," Iga wrote. "The most important reason for this is to raise the quality level, especially after all the very valuable feedback from the Beta Backer demo."

"We’re sorry to make you wait a little longer for Bloodstained, but you can trust that this really is in the best interest of the game—and our players," Roberto Piraino, the global brand manager for publisher 505 Games, added. "We assure you we’re using the extra time to make Bloodstained even better, based on your input."

It's not really up our alley, but Iga also announced that the planned PS Vita version of Bloodstained has been canned, because the platform is basically dead. Backers who opted for the Vita version can either select a different platform or request a refund.

In case you missed it, clips of Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night gameplay can be seen in a story trailer that was released in June.