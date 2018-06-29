Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night story trailer teases in-game footage

Despite the fact I cannot believe it's been over three years, the PCGamer.com archive assures me Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night was revealed in May, 2015. It's since enjoyed a pretty successful Kickstarter, a couple of E3 showings, a delay, and a Stretch Goal 8-bit spin-off. Today's backer update brings a new story trailer.

And despite being a story trailer, the following short contains 40-odd seconds of in-game footage. Which is nice.

Moreover, if you backed the Castlevania spiritual successor—led by esteemed producer Koji "Iga" Igarashi—at its $60 Kickstarter tier or above, you're now privy to the playable demo publisher 505 aired behind closed doors at E3 2018.

Here's Iga on that:

Regarding the gameplay—we’ve prepared a demo that I can proudly call an action game. Well, I guess that should be obvious... but hey! We also added special commands that were eagerly requested! It’s only a small portion of what's in the game, but try to find them and see what you think. There are also new enemies and shards introduced in this demo.

In addition to the combat, there is a shop to buy and sell items, and an alchemy room to craft new items, where you can also make food and upgrade shards.

More on that, and the state of Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night today lives here. It's without a hard release date for now. But here's Chris Schilling's lovely Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon review in the meantime.

Cheers, Videogamer.