BlizzCon 2016 dates and details

Blizzard has announced that the “epic gaming convention and community celebration” known as BlizzCon will return to the Anaheim Convention Center on November 4-5. As always, the 2016 event will feature discussion panels with Blizzard developers, hands-on time with the latest games, and esports tournaments featuring some of the top pros from around the world.

BlizzCon 2016 will see the culmination of four major esports seasons: The 2016 StarCraft 2 Global Finals, with the world's best players battling for a share of the $500,000 prize pool; the $1 million 2016 Hearthstone World Championship; the 2016 Heroes of the Storm Fall Championship, with another $1 million up for grabs; and the $250,000 World of Warcraft Arena Championship.

Tickets will go on sale at Universe.com in two batches, the first on April 20 at 7 pm PT, and the second on April 23 at 10 am PT, at a cost of $199 each. Tickets to a pre-BlizzCon benefit dinner in support of the Children's Hospital of Orange County on November 3 will also be offered, at 7 pm PT on April 27, for $750 each. If you can't make it in physical form, virtual tickets, providing “comprehensive live coverage of the event via a multichannel Internet stream,” will be available for purchase, as will a limited-quantity BlizzCon Goody Bag, for those who want the swag without putting in the miles.

There may be even more in store, as this year's event promises to be a big one: 2016 will mark the tenth BlizzCon, and it's also the 25th anniversary of Blizzard itself. We'll keep you posted—and yes, we'll be there!