Popular

BlizzCon 2016 dates and details

By

BlizzCon 2015

Blizzard has announced that the “epic gaming convention and community celebration” known as BlizzCon will return to the Anaheim Convention Center on November 4-5. As always, the 2016 event will feature discussion panels with Blizzard developers, hands-on time with the latest games, and esports tournaments featuring some of the top pros from around the world.

BlizzCon 2016 will see the culmination of four major esports seasons: The 2016 StarCraft 2 Global Finals, with the world's best players battling for a share of the $500,000 prize pool; the $1 million 2016 Hearthstone World Championship; the 2016 Heroes of the Storm Fall Championship, with another $1 million up for grabs; and the $250,000 World of Warcraft Arena Championship.

Tickets will go on sale at Universe.com in two batches, the first on April 20 at 7 pm PT, and the second on April 23 at 10 am PT, at a cost of $199 each. Tickets to a pre-BlizzCon benefit dinner in support of the Children's Hospital of Orange County on November 3 will also be offered, at 7 pm PT on April 27, for $750 each. If you can't make it in physical form, virtual tickets, providing “comprehensive live coverage of the event via a multichannel Internet stream,” will be available for purchase, as will a limited-quantity BlizzCon Goody Bag, for those who want the swag without putting in the miles.

There may be even more in store, as this year's event promises to be a big one: 2016 will mark the tenth BlizzCon, and it's also the 25th anniversary of Blizzard itself. We'll keep you posted—and yes, we'll be there!

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
See comments