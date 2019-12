Diablo 3's game director has been speaking to The New York Times about the game's upcoming release.

Blizzard's Jay Wilson was optimistic about the progress, saying "We're definitely in the home stretch. We're crunching. This is when the magic happens."

It has been confirmed that a Diablo 3 beta will launch in the near future, though no exact date has been set. We'll keep you updated. Tim predicts that Diablo 3 will be outstanding. Read his preview for more.