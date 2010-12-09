Popular

Blizzard offering World of Warcraft players free character moves

By

To manage the rush of new World of Warcraft players after Cataclysm, Blizzard are allowing free character moves between certain servers. Only moves between specified servers will be free, but if you want to make a move, it's worth checking the list of servers offering free character transfers before you put down any money.

If you're just diving into World of Warcraft, why not join the PCG Guild? The 500 strong Horde army is tearing it up on Steamwheedle Cartel. If you fancy getting involved, swing by the PCG WoW Guild forums.

Tom Senior

