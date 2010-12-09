Blizzard offering World of Warcraft players free character moves

To manage the rush of new World of Warcraft players after Cataclysm, Blizzard are allowing free character moves between certain servers. Only moves between specified servers will be free, but if you want to make a move, it's worth checking the list of servers offering free character transfers before you put down any money.

