Blindfolded Sekiro run at AGDQ demonstrates the true way of the shinobi

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is a large, complex, and difficult game, but that didn't stop speedrunner Mitchriz from beating it blindfolded. It wasn't Mitchriz's first time beating Sekiro in this fashion, but this past weekend at AGDQ he did it live for an audience of thousands.

The run demonstrates a level of patience, planning, and skill I'm not sure I could bring to bear for anything, let alone FromSoftware's 2019 ninja action game. Mitchriz spent the run "in the hole" as it were, completely focused on the game's audio cues, so the commentators, LilAggy and Spikevegeta, provided some essential context on what's required for such an undertaking.

It certainly speaks to the quality of Sekiro's sound design that there are enough varied and indicative audio cues to allow for this style of play. In addition to reacting to sound cues on the fly, this run also requires a significant amount of memorization, demanding the player count their inputs from set points like sculptor's idols.

After struggling early on against the Blazing Bull miniboss, Mitchriz handled the rest of the run relatively free from trouble. I was particularly impressed with how easily he beat a late game puzzle boss, the Folding Screen Monkeys. Each one of the titular primates has a unique movement pattern and reacts to Wolf in a different way, but Mitchriz defeated them without a hitch.

Mitchriz completed Sekiro's speedrun-favored "Shura" ending in 2:00:35, though that still falls short of the absolutely ludicrous blindfolded world record of 1:42:47 by Chinese speedrunner just blind. Cheers to Mitchriz on an entertaining run for a good cause.