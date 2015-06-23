Blade & Soul will be free-to-play, NCSoft confirms

Three years after its South Korean launch, NCSoft last month announced that martial arts MMO Blade & Soul is finally headed West. Today, they have confirmed what everyone pretty much assumed would be the case: it'll use a free-to-play model, and be supported by "NCoin" microtransactions.

NCoin is currently used for NCSoft games like Aion and Lineage II. In Blade & Soul, the microtransactions will include convenience items, like food and experience potions; quality of life improvements, like inventory and character slots; and cosmetic items, like costumes and pet accessories. In addition, players will be able to learn a "special free currency" that will enable them to buy the same kinds of items.

A premium membership service is also planned specifically for the West. As players progress through the membership tiers they can earn "cool special effects for their Windwalk skill and boosts to XP and currency drop rates."

Blade & Soul will enter closed beta this Autumn. Also, there's a new trailer: