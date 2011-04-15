Black Prophecy dev writes to players

A member of Gamigo - the developers behind free-to-play space-faring MMO Black Prophecy - has written to the game's community, telling of current progress and the company's hopes for its future. Read on for the full details.

Board-member Patrick Streppel commented on the success of the game's launch in UK and European territories, and that North American gamers were currently taking part in closed beta.

In regards to expanding Black Prophecy's universe, Gamigo currently plan to add to the game in small, monthly patches that address bugs and slight improvements, but the developers do have much larger plans for the MMO. “About every three months a big update (add-on) is planned that will raise the current level cap and also provide all new game content in the form of new story missions to advance the main plot, new hubs and open world sectors to explore, new missions to master and, of course, more items to equip” explains Streppel.

The larger-scale plans also include the ability to 'station walk', which sounds very familiar , but would be a welcome addition to this already solid free MMO.

You can see the letter in full on the game's forums , and register for the free-to-play space MMO here .

[via Joystiq ]