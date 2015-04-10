Black Ops 3 details found in Call of Duty web page source

Neither Treyarch nor Activision said much about Black Ops 3 yesterday, aside from confirming (eventually) that it will in fact be the next Call of Duty game. Activision did say that "new intel" may be released prior to the full reveal on April 26, however, and apparently it wasn't kidding: The source code for the Call of Duty webpage contains a description of the game, which will take place in a "dark, twisted future."

The full bit:

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 is the first title for next-gen hardware in the critically acclaimed Black Ops series. Developed by Treyarch, the award-winning creator of the two most-played games in Call of Duty history. Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 deploys players into a dark, twisted future where a new breed of Black Ops soldier emerges and the lines are blurred between our own humanity and the technology we created to stay ahead, in a world where cutting-edge military robotics define warfare. With three unique game modes: Campaign, Multiplayer and Zombies, providing fans with the deepest and most ambitious Call of Duty ever."

It all sounds kind of Deus Ex-y, doesn't it? And as noted by Polygon, recent posts to the Treyarch Facebook page have covered topics including "biohacking," implantable technology, and laser weaponry, all relevant to the sort of future that Black Ops 3 appears set to present.

A new, purportedly-official Black Ops 3 image also came out yesterday, courtesy of Twitter user @ThaTiemsz, featuring a heavily armored soldier mimicking the pose of the guy on the original Black Ops cover in front of the III logo. Its actual officialdom hasn't been confirmed, but it's worth remembering that this whole business began yesterday with the posting of an unattributed teaser by YouTuber TmarTn. (And since we're basically conspiracy-theorizing here anyway, I can't help but notice the excess of Ts in "ThaTiemsz" and "TmarTn." What could it mean?)