Black Friday CPU deals 2019

We're keeping a close eye on all the best Black Friday CPU deals because every PC gamer deserves a great processor for their baby. CPUs are the 'brain' of every PC, one of the most important components to consider when putting together a new gaming computer, and the best Black Friday CPU deals are happening now. PC Gamer's here to parse the clock speeds and bizarre naming schemes to find the cheapest CPU deals over the sale weekend. Pair one with a Black Friday graphics card deal and you're laughing (and broke).

This year's Black Friday CPU deals are sitting in a nice place, with everything from high-end CPUs to budget CPUs hitting all-time lows across online retailers, most of which PC Gamer heartily recommends in our best CPU for gaming guide.

Whether you're trying to build a state-of-the-art gaming PC with a lovely CPU at its center, or just want a decent upgrade or starter CPU, this year's Black Friday CPU deals hit the mark. A few things to consider: are you trying to build a dedicated gaming PC focused purely on graphical performance or do you want a media suite, be it for home theater purposes or Twitch streaming? Hyper-focused gamers don't need to worry about hyper-threading so much, while multi-taskers should focus on CPUs that love to juggle. As a general rule though: higher clockspeeds and more cores are better, and these Black Friday CPU deals have plenty of both.

Top 5 gaming CPU deals

Best gaming CPU deals right now

Here are our picks for the best Black Friday CPU deals right now, while Black Friday slams down on the gas pedal. Retailers are frantically price-matching and stock tends to go quickly, so be sure to keep a close eye on these Black Friday CPU deals throughout the day.

AMD Ryzen 7 3800X | $329.99 (Save $69)

It's the 3800X's lowest price yet, an affordable high-end pick with great performance for the price. This beast also comes with a few freebies: a Prism LED cooler and either Borderlands 3 or The Outer Worlds with three months of Xbox Game Pass. View Deal

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X | $159.99 (Save $170)

The 2700X has never been cheaper. A great mid-range pick and one of our favorite AMD processors released last year, the 2700X still stacks up today, with comporable performance ot the i9-7900K. At this cheap, it feels mean to call it a budget pick.View Deal

AMD Ryzen 6 2600 | $114.99 (Save $84)

If you can't quite muster the cash for a 2700X, the 2600 does the job just fine. An excellent budget pick for starter PCs, and it comes with a couple months of Xbox Game Pass for PC for free. Grab it while it's at record lows. View Deal

Intel Core i7-9700K | $299.99 (Save $110)

PC Gamer's second favorite CPU is over $100 off today. It's a great high-end pick for PCs squarely focused on graphical processing. No hyper-threading means it's not ideal for one-PC streamers or video producers, but it's perfect for dedicated gaming PCs. View Deal

When will the Black Friday CPU deals end?

Historically, the best Black Friday CPU deals come and go with today, Black Friday. But with retailers extending sales windows and Cyber Monday right around the corner, these CPU deals will likely stick around, albeit with slightly higher prices. The best savings will happen throughout November 29, today, and possibly tomorrow, November 30. That said, Cyber Monday just might have a few surprises in store.

How to save money on CPUs during Black Friday?

With so many deals raining down artillery savings from every retailer on Black Friday, finding a CPU that works for your ideal PC and budget ain't easy. But there are a few things you can keep in mind while on the hunt to find the best Black Friday CPU deal for you.

1. Figure out what's important

What are you hoping to achieve with a new CPU? Are you looking for a minor upgrade or a total sea-change? Do you want to focus on gaming performance or multi-tasking, like recording footage or Twitch streaming? Do you want to play with your CPU and try your hand at overclocking. Generally, the more cores and higher clockspeeds means a better CPU, but be sure to look out for features like hyper-threading that multi-taskers will want to lock down, and if you're looking to overclock, make sure the CPU you're eyeballing supports it. Reading the fine print always helps.

2. Bookmark price comparison websites

We work around the clock from Black Friday to Cyber Monday to post the best possible deals we can find, bookmarking price-history sites like CamelCamelCamel always helps. CamelCamelCamel will shows price histories for products on Amazon, so it's helpful when looking for price drop trends, especially around Black Friday. Amazon stocks just about everything in the world, so it's helpful for checking prices against other retailers too, like Best Buy, Newegg, and Walmart.

3. Look out for bundle deals and other extras

Retailers love to compete for attention with little freebies, and CPUs are hot contenders for such deals. Look out for free game codes, a few free months of Xbox Game Pass, free coolers, and the like. Mail-in rebates are common too, and while we get that sending in physical mail for a computer component is a bit akin to taking your horse to the gas station, every bit of saving helps.