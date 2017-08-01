Popular

BioWare veteran Corey Gaspur, lead designer on Anthem, has died

Gaspur was with BioWare for nearly a decade, and has credits on most of its games.

BioWare has announced that Corey Gaspur, a longtime designer at the studio whose credits include Mass Effect 2 and 3, and the upcoming online shooter Anthem, has died.

Gaspur was with BioWare for more than nine years, during which he worked as a gameplay/level designer on Sonic Chronicles: The Dark Brotherhood, Dragon Age: Origins, Mass Effect 2, and its DLC. He served as the lead combat designer on Mass Effect 3, and was working on Anthem as the lead gameplay designer. 

His LinkedIn profile also lists consultation credits on Dragon Age: Inquisition, Star Wars Battlefront, Mirror's Edge, and Mass Effect: Andromeda. 

"Corey was a talented designer and an even better person. We offer our condolences to Corey’s family and everyone that knew him," BioWare wrote. "We will miss you." 

