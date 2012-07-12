Bioware announce free to play Ultima Forever, beta sign-ups live

Ultima Forever is a new free to play, cross platform action RPG from Bioware based, at least tangentially, on the classic Ultima RPG seies. You'll be able to take control of the fighter or the mage and charge off on a quest to save the land of Brittania for Lady British. You can sign up for the beta now using your EA Origin account on the beta signup page . There aren't any screenshots about so all we have to go on at the moment is a bit of concept art, which doesn't exactly capture the spirit of Ultima. Scantily clad women in antlers, anyone?

Here are a couple more images showing a mystic and a map of the game world. Ultima Forever is part of EA's Play4Free line, which includes titles like Battlefield Heroes, Battlefield Play4Free, and the city building sim Lords of Ultima, which doesn't exactly bode well. Still, let's wait and see what the game actually looks like. Concept art ahoy!