Unlock BioShock Infinite's 1999 mode with the Konami code

Only hours remain until BioShock Infinite emerges from cloud cover on leathery steampunk wings, and we're eager for you to play one of the most artistically powerful games we've seen . Once you beat the campaign, you'll enable access to 1999 mode, a throwback to the challenges of old-school shooters with toughened enemies and a leaner health bar. But if you want, you can hop on the pain sky-train right from the start with a very familiar code.

On the main menu, hit this key combination:

Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, (Cancel), (Confirm)

It's the Konami code, the universal cheat found in nearly all of Konami's console games of the '80s and '90s. Irrational has a love for lacing its games with subtle nods to its influences and gaming history, so it's no surprise if more references jump out at you during your time in Columbia.

Irrational also released Infinite's launch trailer, seen below and set to "Fury Oh Fury" by Nico Vega.