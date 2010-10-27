Bioshock 2 Minerva's Den DLC is coming to PC after all

When 2K Games announced that Bioshock 2's Minerva's Den DLC would not be coming to PC due to "technical and timing issues" we foolishly believed them, but now, thanks to a ton of feedback from fans, 2K have revisited their decision and have decided to finish Minerva's Den and release it on the PC for free.

Senior Marketing Manager, 2K Elizabeth broke the news on the 2K forums , saying "we are a company of gamers making awesome experiences for gamers - and given the conversations we've had over the past two weeks, we've decided to go back and finish the PC patch and Protector Trials," adding that "we are projecting that the patch and the Protector Trials will be ready to cert in December and I'm happy to announce that they will be available free to the community."

The Protector Trials pack contains a series of single player challenges in which the player must defend Little Sisters from waves of attackers. Each of the six events take place in a different location from the main game. The challenges are sure to make good use of the often hilarious cocktail of powers and weapons available in Bioshock 2.

Even more exciting is the fact that Minerva's Den will be making its way to the PC. Unfortunately, it's a lot further off than the Protector Trials, and 2K say they're "not certain how much longer it would take to complete the project to our standards", but when it does eventually come out, there's plenty to look forward to.

Minerva's Den is a single player story that runs parallel to the narrative of the main game. You play as subject Sigma, a different Alpha series Big Daddy to the one you played as in the main story. Over the course of the three levels you venture into the heart of Rapture's Central Computing system to take on the AI that controls Rapture, an entity known as The Thinker. The update will contain new weapons and plasmids, and feature an entirely new type of Big Daddy.

With Bioshock Infinite set in the stratosphere, these updates could be the last adventures we have in Rapture for a while. We'll bring you more on the release dates for the new content as soon as they're announced.