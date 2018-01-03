Binding of Isaac dev delays turn-based puzzle RPG Legend of Bum-bo

The Legend of Bum-bo is Edmund McMillen's latest collaboration with designer and filmmaker James Id, who handled promotional materials for The Binding of Isaac and Super Meat Boy. It was first teased in March 2016 as "a turn-based puzzle RPG thingy that's randomly generated," and we haven't heard much since. That is, until a recent tweet from McMillen, which gave a much-needed, albeit bittersweet, update:

For those wondering what’s new with the legend of bum-bo, @jamesid and I have expanded the game a bit and pushed its release back to the first half of 2018. Expect news and a teaser trailer by feb! pic.twitter.com/AEXL1BRxDuJanuary 2, 2018

One wonders what prompted The Legend of Bum-bo's expansion. Did the pair need to make more room for the turn-based pieces, the puzzles, the RPG elements or, perhaps, the all-important thingy? Was it the large poop in the title screen, or whatever the hell Id is on about in this tweet:

Hopped up on coffee and code. pic.twitter.com/1t7q0XnMUhJanuary 2, 2018

Hopefully the updates slated for February yield some answers.