Big head mode is back in Killing Floor 2

Off the back of last week's character-shrinking mode, this week's Killing Floor 2 Weekly Outbreak flips the switch, giving enemies and players enormous heads. In a game that strongly favors headshots, this is an unexpected gift. Why did "Big Head Mode" ever go out of style, anyway?

Complete this 'Bobble Zed' challenge, and you'll earn a golden-colored 'Precious' variant of the Horzine Helmet. This is one of several time-limited challenges running until August, as Tripwire creative director Bill Munk announced at the PC Gaming Show last month at E3. Here's the rest of the schedule:

July 4 - Bobble Zed - ...that must hurt their necks.

Something went horribly wrong with this batch of Zeds and their heads are wwwaaaayyyyyyy larger than normal! Huge even!

July 11 – Poundemonium - All Fleshpounds, all the time. Almost.

The Fleshpound Convention is in town!

July 18 - Up, Up and Decay - Try to make ninety-nine Zed balloons.

Shooting Zeds in this outbreak will cause them to inflate like balloons, even to the point of floating away and popping!

July 25 - Zed Time - All the Zed Time in the world.

Ever think that life is passing you by? Not in this outbreak! You'll be in Zed Time any time you're near a Zed.

August 1 – Beefcake - Bigger they are, harder you fall.

In this outbreak, Zeds increase their health, size, and reach when they hit players or are affected by certain Zed abilities.

August 8 – Boom - Zeds under pressure; may explode.

Maybe it was something they ate? Bad gas? Whatever it was, Zeds explode when killed in this outbreak.