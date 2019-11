Four old-school Battlefield maps recreated in BF3's absurdly stunning Frostbite 2.0 engine. Where do I sign? Right below the line that reads "PS3 owners get it a week early on Dec 6," you say? Well now, that can't be right. Surely you jest, Battlefield Blog . No? Not even a little? OK, fine then, I'll accept your terms only if those who pre-ordered BF3 get the DLC free of charge, no strings attached. Huh, they do? Oh. Then I want a pony.