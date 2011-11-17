Battlefield 3: Back to Karkand details emerge

[pcgvideo id="1262095761001"]
Back to Karkand, the first Battlefield 3 DLC pack, will be released next month, and will bring several classic Battlefield 2 maps to Battlefield 3's Frostbite 2.0 engine. Along with new weapons and vehicles, it'll also see the return of Conquest Assault mode, an asymmetric version of Conquest where one team defends the capture points and another tries to take them.
BF3 blog have rounded up the full list of details about what the pack includes, and you can find them beneath the cut.
Maps
- Strike at Karkand
- Wake Island
- Gulf of Oman
- Sharqui Peninsula
Weapons
- MP5
- PP-19
- L85A2
- FAMAS
- Type 88
- L96A1
- Jackhammer
- MG36
- Type 95
- Type 97
Vehicles
- F35B fighter jet
- BTR-90 infantry fighting vehicle
- DPV fast transport vehicle
