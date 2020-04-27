Bethesda will donate $1 million to COVID-19 relief

Bethesda Softworks says it will donate $1 million to local and international "front-line organizations" working to support the effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, and will offer fans of its games opportunities to kick in to the cause too.

The big cheque from Bethesda will be divided three ways:

$500,000 will be given to Direct Relief, a charity which is directly involved in COVID-19 relief efforts, including the critically important work of providing personal protective equipment to health care workers.

$250,000 will go to UNICEF, which partners with front-line responders around the world to keep children and their families safe and protected.

$250,000 will be donated to local COVID-19 relief efforts within the communities where we work and live. These recipients will be chosen by our individual studios and international offices. This way we can support worthy charities fighting COVID-19 in our local communities across the world.

Direct Relief was also recently the recipient of a $400,000 donation courtesy of the Corona Relief Done Quick speedrunning showcase, and the Humble Conquer COVID-19 Bundle, which raised $6.5 million to be shared between Direct Relief, Doctors Without Borders, Partners In Health, and International Rescue Committee.

"As we continue to stay home, we’re committed to finding ways to connect with our fans, fellow gamers, and local communities through our #BethesdaAtHome campaign," it said. "We’ll be streaming from our home offices—and we’ll offer you the opportunity to help out the same charities we’re supporting. Check out Bethesda.net or our social channels for updated stream schedules, or tune in to Twitch.tv/bethesda."

If streams and social media aren't your thing, you can also donate to Direct Relief or Unicef directly.