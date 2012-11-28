Bethesda talk up Dishonored's sales: "we clearly have a new franchise"

Bethesda sound rather pleased with their sneaky, stabby new frontman Corvo. Speaking to Destructoid , the publisher's VP of PR Pete Hines, said that with Dishonored, "we clearly have a new franchise."

"I can tell you that Dishonored is far exceeding our sales expectations, which is especially cool considering it's new IP facing a host of well-established franchises this quarter," Pete said. "We did terrific numbers again this past weekend, both in stores and on Steam, where Dishonored was listed as the #1 selling title over the holiday weekend. And Dishonored has really sold well overseas."

"So, we're very pleased and appreciate all the fans that have supported Dishonored and Arkane. We clearly have a new franchise."

Not that they released those sales fingers, mind, choosing instead to keep them hidden in a secret cubby-hole, behind a revolving bookcase that's opened by pulling out the book Corporate Espionage for Dummies.

So, successful game in possible sequel shocker. While it's not the most surprising news, it's still nice to see that a game as well-crafted and flexible as Dishonored is finding a substantial audience. What would you like to see in the follow-up? Personally I'm hoping for a series of sidequests in which you try to cause the biggest accident possible by blinking into a room and startling everyone. And a button that makes Corvo throw his hands in the air and shout "surprise!"

Thanks, Game Informer