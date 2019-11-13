As HDDs enter their twilight years, SSDs have become the go-to storage choice for PC gamers. Their speed and performance combined with aggressive pricing make choosing an SSD over an HDD a no-brainer. The best gaming PCs use SSDs to bring down game loading times, especially in massive open-world games like Elder Scrolls Skyrim or Red Dead Redemption 2. As games get bigger and bigger you should be able to keep all your favorite games on the best SSDs for gaming.
Here are the best cheap SSD deals of the week. There's a healthy variety of SATA SSDs with some awesome deals, along with our choices for best NVMe SSDs. And don't forget that with Black Friday SSD sales right around the corner, we will bringing you even bigger discounts as we get closer and closer to the shopping season, and big online retailers will be clamoring for your business.
Team Group L5 3D | 1TB SATA | $80 ($20 off)
This isn't the fastest SSD out there, but it's still much speedier than a spinning hard disk, and the $0.08 per GB price makes this an excellent deal. (Posted: 11/12)
Samsung 970 EVO Plus | 500GB | M.2 NVMe | $99.99 ($30 off)
This is the lowest-recorded price for this top performance 500GB NVMe SSD from Samsung. (Posted: 11/4)
Samsung 860 QVO | 2TB | SATA | $199.99 ($60 off)
If you're looking for a SATA SSD, this large 2TB model from Samsung is at a great price right now. (Posted: 11/4)
Crucial MX500 | 1TB | SATA | $107.50
Crucial's 1TB MX500 SATA SSD remains a great choice for PCs without a spare NVMe slot, offering the best performance a SATA drive can have. (Posted: 10/31)
WD Blue 3D | 250GB | SATA | $50 ($10 off)
If you're upgrading an older PC (perhaps one still using a spinning hard drive), this 250GB SSD from Western Digital is a cheap entry-level option. (Posted: 10/31)
ADATA SU635 | 960GB | SATA | $84.99 ($15 off)
This SSD won't break any speed records, but it's faster than a spinning hard disk, and it's the cheapest TB-class SSD right now. The smaller models are also worth a look. (Posted: 10/7)
Sabrent Rocket | 512GB | M.2 NVMe | $59.98 ($25.01 off)
This 512GB NVMe SSD from Sabrent is at its lowest price ever. If your PC supports NVMe, this will make a great boot drive. Alternatively, the 2TB model is also worth a look at $250. (Posted: 9/3)