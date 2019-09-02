Setting up one of the best RGB lighting kits on your gaming PC is like putting a cherry on top of your ice cream sundae. It’s just for show, but it makes your PC look amazing. Syncing up the lighting in your PC, mouse, and keyboard is great… But what about your gaming monitor ? And the edges of your PC case ? And your desk? There are so many more things that could glow. You don't need it but, hard as you may resist, you want it.

In case you’ve never considered it, RGB lighting kits give you the ability to add RGB light strips, similar to the lights in PC parts and peripherals, which you can stick to other parts of your battle-station. In order to control the lights, you need to purchase a starter kit with a controller hub or remote and, in some cases, a separate power supply to handle the additional output. That means that the setup can get a little complicated—remember, this is functionally a PC upgrade—and the costs can stack up. (The starter kit for our favorite lighting system, the NZXT Hue 2, costs more than $80).

No one said that living the PC gaming high life would be cheap or easy. Only that you’d look good when it’s set up. If that sounds like something you’re interested in, take look at our recommendation and see what kit would work best with your rig.

The best RGB lighting kit for gaming PCs

RGB Type: Addressable | Control Method: CAM Software | Included LEDs: 40 | Expandable: Yes | Mounting: Magnets and screws

40 addressable RGB LEDs out of the box

Expandable with additional accessories

Easy to use software controls

Very expensive

When it comes to lighting, NZXT has never been one to shy away from offering it wherever possible. The company’s earliest cases offered accent lighting well before it was popular so it really comes as no surprise that the company is leading the charge into case lighting with its various HUE products. The HUE+ was our former top choice for this guide and it has been appropriately dethroned by the newly released HUE 2.

The HUE 2 ecosystem is comprised of the main HUE 2 RGB lighting unit, the HUE 2 Ambient, HUE 2 Underglow, HUE 2 LED strips, HUE 2 Cable Comb and several other yet-to-be announced products. Like its predecessor, the HUE 2 RGB lighting unit featured here is more than enough to start your RGB case party.

The HUE 2 kit comes with ten individually addressable LEDs on each of its four strips. With a total of 40 LEDs and multiple extension cords included, the kit is capable of lighting up a wide range of build sizes out of the box. If you have a larger case or want even more RGB lighting, the main lighting unit allows you to expand things even further.

An upgrade from its predecessor, the HUE 2 now has four individual channels (up from two) that support up to 40 LEDs or six HUE 2 accessories each. This allows you to create virtually endless combinations of lighting configurations and settings across dozens of HUE 2 RGB products. And it's all easily controlled via the company’s CAM software. Considering the $60 price tag of the HUE+ and the low cost of entire reels of addressable LED strips, the $75 price tag on the HUE 2 may sound a bit steep. But the easy expandability and simplicity of CAM makes it more than worthwhile. Pair the HUE 2 kit with the HUE 2 Ambient, Cable Comb or Underglow accessories and you'll have yourself one unforgettable smorgasbord of RGB.

2. Alitove WS2812B

The best DIY RGB lighting system

RGB Type: Addressable | Control Method: Digital Remote | Included LEDs: 300 | Expandable: Yes | Mounting: Double-sided tape

Offers much higher LED density

Advanced programming options

Cheapest addressable LED solution

Setup can be complicated

There are countless variations of addressable RGB LED strips on the market today, but we found the Alitove WS2812B strips to be the most cost effective and versatile when it comes to lighting up a PC. Each 16.4ft spool comes with a whopping 300 LEDs that can be cut down to fit any sized PC. However, in addition to the LED strip you’ll have to purchase a separate controller and power supply .

Cutting the LED strip to wrap around the interior of the S340, we used less than half of the spool but still ended up with more than double the included LEDs in the HUE 2. With 85 total LEDs, our DIY solution was far brighter with smoother color effects than any of the other kits we’ve tested.

Several pre-programmed controllers are available that work just like some of the other kits we've tested here but with literally hundreds of patterns and lighting combinations. More advanced users can use Arduino boards or a Raspberry Pi to program their own lighting effects. For our DIY setup we decided to go with the simple route and used a remote controlled mini controller.

After we attached the LEDs to the case, we connected the mini controller using the included JST connector at the end of the strip. While a 5V molex adapter may work for some situations, you might need to power the controller and strip with an external power supply with a current of 3A or higher.

With well over 100 unique lighting modes and the ability to adjust speed and brightness, we found the pre-programmed solution to be more than sufficient. You’ll have to do without the smart lighting modes found in the HUE 2 but advanced users can replicate those modes and more with custom controllers and programming. The DIY route definitely isn't for everyone, but if you're willing to put in a bit of effort it can be very rewarding and cost effective.

3. Deepcool RGB350

The best basic RGB lighting system

RGB Type: Non-addressable | Control Method: Wireless remote | Included LEDs: 36 | Expandable: Yes | Mounting: Magnets

36 total bright LEDs

Remote controlled RGB lighting

Very affordable

LEDs are not addressable

Whether you’re looking for a single color LED strip or a RGB solution to light up your build, we highly recommend the DeepCool RGB350 LED Kit. Priced under $20, it’s only a few dollars higher than most single color LED kits but offers so much more.

With two included LED strips each measuring twelve inches, the RGB350 is capable of lighting up most small to medium sized builds. We used the mid-sized NZXT S340 for our testing and the build was easily lit up with just one strip on the top and one strip on the bottom. Installation was foolproof thanks to magnets built into the LED strips and an included extension cord.

The kit uses a wireless RGB controller that allows you to control the LED strips using an included remote control. All we had to do was connect the molex adapter to our power supply, chain the LED strips together and plug them into the RGB controller, and we were up and running in minutes.

While the LED strips are technically RGB, it’s important to note that the LEDs are not addressable in a basic kit like this. This means data can only be transmitted to the entire strip at once rather than each individual LED on the strip. Therefore, every LED on the strip will be the same color at the same time.

The only things you’ll be able to control with the DeepCool RGB350 are the brightness, color and various flashing patterns. If you want a single color, you’ll be able to choose from 15 total colors on the remote. If you want multiple colors, you can cycle through the three basic red green and blue colors or a seven color rainbow with “breathing” or “skipping” effects in between each color change. The DeepCool RGB350 might not be advanced as the RGB mechanical keyboards on the market these days, but it surely gets the job done if you’re looking to light up your build on a budget.

