How to get the best armor in God of War

Looking for the best armor in God of War? You don't need any specific armor set to complete the game, but it can certainly make some of those late-game bosses much easier. And if you're thinking of jumping into New Game + once you've finished the main story, it's not going to hurt to equip the best gear you can find. Technically, it's going to hurt less.

You'll find a variety of armor sets as you progress. It can be found in chests, dropped by tougher enemies and bosses, or crafted by dwarven brothers Sindri and Brok. Naturally, the best armor can only be found later on or, as is the case with one of these sets, not until you get into New Game + territory. So just in case you hadn't guessed, beware of spoilers. Here's where to find the best God of War armor sets and the perks they offer.

How armor works in God of War

Kratos has three main armor slots which are used to equip entire sets or you can choose to mix and match individual pieces to suit your needs. Atreus also has an armor slot with which you can tailor his usefulness during combat. Armor comes in different rarities, and the stats will vary between each piece—though certain sets will generally target specific stats for a variety of playstyles. The stats are:

Strength: Increases damage for all standard attacks.

Increases damage for all standard attacks. Runic: Increases both Runic attack and elemental damage.

Increases both Runic attack and elemental damage. Defense: Reduces all incoming damage.

Reduces all incoming damage. Vitality: Increases maximum health, decreases hit severity from attacks.

Increases maximum health, decreases hit severity from attacks. Luck: Increases perk activation chance, experience point gain, and Hacksilver gain.

Increases perk activation chance, experience point gain, and Hacksilver gain. Cooldown: Decreases cooldown timers for all Runic attacks, Runic summons, and Talisman abilities.

You can also attach enchantments to the sockets found in armor so you can customise it further. These offer stat increases and occasionally, bonus perks to help make your life a little easier during combat. A Talisman can be equipped in Kratos' fourth slot and these also offer additional stats and combat skills.

Zeus armor set

(Image credit: Santa Monica Studio)

How to get the God of War Zeus armor set

This increases the damage Kratos deals and receives, which will benefit those confident with dodging or otherwise avoiding unnecessary damage.

Cuirass of Zeus

Gauntlets of Zeus

War Belt of Zeus

Perk (all pieces): Glass Ballista

Massively increases the damage of Kratos's standard attacks, but also intensifies the damage he receives. Both effects grow significantly as more pieces of the Zeus armor set are worn.

Where to find it

Finish the main story and start over in New Game +. Then it's a 'simple' matter of defeating all nine Valkyries, the tough optional bosses you can fight later on in the story.

Cuirass: Sigrun, the Valkyrie Queen.

Sigrun, the Valkyrie Queen. Gauntlets: Gondul in Muspelheim

Gondul in Muspelheim War belt: Hildr in Niflheim

As you need to defeat the other eight Valkyries to summon Sigrun, you can't skip the ones that don't drop the armor pieces. This set can be upgraded using Skap Slag, a resource only available in New Game +.

Valkyrie armor set

(Image credit: Sony)

How to get the God of War Valkyrie armor set

This is a solid all-rounder, giving you decent stats, handy perks, and a significant cooldown advantage. It looks pretty cool, too, which is clearly the most important thing.

Cuirass of the Valkyrie

Perk: Warrior's Unstoppable Aura

Low Perk activation chance to grant Unstoppable Aura, preventing interruptions by enemy attacks, on any successful hit.

Warrior's Unstoppable Aura Low Perk activation chance to grant Unstoppable Aura, preventing interruptions by enemy attacks, on any successful hit. Gauntlets of the Valkyrie

Perk: Refreshing Light

Low Perk activation chance to instantly refresh all Runic Attack cooldowns on any successful Runic Attack kill.

Refreshing Light Low Perk activation chance to instantly refresh all Runic Attack cooldowns on any successful Runic Attack kill. Waist Guard of the Valkyrie

Perk: Arcane Runic

High Perk activation chance to grant a Blessing of RUNIC when using a Runic Attack.

Where to find it

As the name suggests, this armor is dropped by three of the optional Valkyrie bosses you can fight later in the game.

Cuirass: Hildr in Niflheim

Hildr in Niflheim Gauntlets: Gondul in Muspelheim

Gondul in Muspelheim Waist guard: Olrun in Alfheim

If you're planning on upgrading these armor pieces, you'll have to kill all of the Valkyries, including Sigrun the Valkyrie Queen to get the Asgardian Steel and Perfect Asgardian Steel required.

Mist armor set

(Image credit: Sony)

How to get the God of War Deadly Mist armor set

The Niflheim Mist armor set gives Kratos passive health regeneration which is increased with each piece he has equipped. It's got decent stats, too, though it can be a pain to initially unlock because of the poisonous mist that damages you over time.

Ivaldi's Pauldron of Deadly Mist

Ivaldi's Gauntlets of Deadly Mist

Ivaldi's War Belt of Deadly Mist

Perk (all pieces): Regenerating Essence

Adds a very small amount of constant Health regeneration. (Stacks up to five times max.)

Where to find it

Locate the four Niflheim Ciphers to access this realm, then speak to Sindri when you arrive. Then collect 500 Mist Echoes so he can make you a key to Ivaldi's Workshop. Once that's unlocked, grab the pieces of Ivaldi's Rusted Armor you find there and take them back to Sindri so he can remake it into the Mist armor for you.

There are three different Mist armor sets, but Deadly Mist set is the one I'd recommend. Upgrading can be a bit of a pain, as you'll need materials from Niflheim (Mist Echoes, Haze Weaves, Niflheim Alloy, and Aesirbane), Muspelheim (Smouldering Embers and Greater Crest of Flame), and Midgard (Pristine Scales and Pristine Dust of the Realm).