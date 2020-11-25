Which is the best Cyberpunk 2077 lifepath for you? Selecting your backstory is one of the first decisions you'll have to make when creating your character. There are three personal histories to choose between, which will affect how your opening chapter plays out.

But Cyberpunk doesn't forget that early decision after the prologue, though. Your choice is embedded much deeper in the game, influencing your dialogue options, quests, and more throughout your adventures in Night City. In this guide, I'll help you make an informed decision when choosing one of Cyberpunk 2077's lifepaths. Here's what you need to know.

Which Cyberpunk 2077 lifepath should you choose?

Corpo

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

The Corpo starts out living a comfortable life in the boardrooms of the Arasaka Corporation, megacorp specialising in banking, security, and manufacturing. From your lofty position, life is all champagne and caviar. However, behind the scenes, the company isn't running as smoothly as it may appear, and it sounds like it's your responsibility to clean up this mess.

In the harsh corporate world, people look out for themselves. Upset the wrong suit, and you'll find yourself in a precarious position. You may well be sent to take out a target, but you can just as easily become a target if you make the wrong moves.

As a business-minded individual, one of your abilities will allow you to read other characters, so I imagine you'll have options to negotiate with others. Here's hoping that you can also spot when someone's bluffing, as it sounds like you'll need all the help you can get.

Nomad

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

The Nomad are from the Badlands, the arid desert stretching around the periphery of Night City. Your local community comprises a small cluster of buildings in this wasteland, so it's fair to say you're used to working closely with the other folks in the area. In fact, you used to be part of the clan here. Unfortunately, your family is falling apart, so you're leaving Southern California and making your way to Night City to begin a life there.

The Lifepaths video below suggests that Nomads don't feel like they fit in while in the city. But there's always a chance you'll make some new friends, or even reunite with some old ones. If the footage of the Nomad lifepath revealed so far is anything to go by, this group values freedom above all else. During missions, your existing knowledge and relationships with other Nomads should give you an advantage when you come into contact with them. I'm interested in choosing this backstory because it seems like Nomads are also huge fans of racing around in fast cars, which sounds like a lot of fun.

If you're eager to learn more about the Nomad lifepath, this PlayStation gameplay, recently posted on the Cyberpunk 2077 YouTube channel takes a closer look at the beginning of the game. In this intro, V shows off his skills as a mechanic. There's also a glimpse of him driving to the border with some contraband accompanied by gun-for-hire Jackie Welles, before engaging in a car chase with some Scavs.

Street Kid

The Street Kid has family and friends at heart, but that's not to say your past has been easy. Having grown up in Heywood, you're used to a tight-knit community, and it seems like everyone knows about everybody else's business. You know Night City well, but prefer to operate in this familiar district. Your relationships with others have deep roots, and this gives you an edge.

In the Lifepaths video, the Street Kid takes a business card from a character called Padre, who is a 'Fixer'. Fixers are problem-solving middlemen for Night City's wealthy elite, employing others to perform the legwork, however questionable the problem that needs solving may be. As a cyberpunk, you'll likely be taking on some of these jobs.

The video also reveals the Street Kid spent their childhood getting into scuffles and chased by the police, who were often violent. There's even a quick look at the gangs in the area, and it's clear that tensions are running high between some of these groups. You'll need a reliable group of allies with you if you plan to carry out your business here. Speaking of which, you'll be starting off your negotiations in a city club if you choose this path.