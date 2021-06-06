Bend gravity in puzzle-platformer Sky Beneath

Narrative-driven puzzle platformer Sky Beneath showed up on Steam recently, aiming for a release this year, and has a free demo that's pretty promising. The indie by Mindhaven Games is narrative driven, with salvager Cassie looking for scrap around abandoned facilities. To get around, you have to use limited control of gravity to progress through various puzzle-like scenario rooms.

Cassie can walk on walls and ceilings, as well as change the direction of gravity for objects around her. Subjectively changing what's up and what's down for things like power generators and other weird puzzle objects is what lets Cassie get from room to room—it's pretty neat. The demo has some pretty simple stuff in it, but it's clear from that small taste that Mindhaven's basics will allow for some really crazy puzzle opportunities.

It's a nice-looking game, to boot, built in Unreal with detailed, pretty environments to explore. I'll warn you ahead of time, though: It's very easy to get disoriented. I didn't get motion sick, though I do, but you might. You can find Sky Beneath on Steam and at the Mindhaven Games website.