Battletech story trailer talks oppressive regimes, mercenary companies and civil war

When I first sampled Battletech at last year's Gamescom, I learned, pretty quickly, not to underestimate its Death From Above attack. Both Chris and Evan have since regaled us with hands-on tales of warring mechs and unique internal structures—but I've equally enjoyed learning why Battletech's world is at war.

To this end, the game's latest trailer is story-focused. Here's franchise creator Jordan Weisman, studio manager Mitch Gitelman and game director Mike McCain on Battletech's civil war, totalitarian regimes, and how players are encouraged to craft their own tales in-game:

Above, Weisman suggests Battletech's overarching narrative helps contextualise its reputation building mechanics, and the ways in which players work for different houses in order to succeed.

"It’s a wonderful way to get a true, classic Battletech story," says Weisman. "This really opens it up for the player to extend their own story of their mercenary unit, in whichever direction they want to go."

Choose your own path, should you desire, when Battletech lands on April 24.