Battlestar Galactica Online taking closed beta sign ups

There's a closed beta currently running for the new browser-based MMO Battlestar Galactica Online, and the developers are looking for more people to sign up and test the game. If you fancy blasting some Cylons, read on for details of how to sign up.

To apply for the beta you'll have to register a free account at the Battlestar Galactica Online site. To register you'll need to give a few basic details such as your name, date of birth and email address. With that done you'll be asked to fill out a questionnaire which will ask for details on how powerful your PC is and a short run down of your previous MMO and web game experience.

The closed beta will have players testing tutorial missions as a human or a Cylon. After this, you'll be able to fly around the galaxy on your own, mining and testing out the game's PvE and PvP features. Closed beta players will be able to explore the Battlestar Galactica itself, or a Cylon Basestar if you've decided to side with the robots. Don't worry if you don't get into the closed beta though, as an open beta is planned at some point in December.