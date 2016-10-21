Battlerite is getting two new characters and a bunch of Halloween stuff

Battlerite, the topdown brawler which already boasts 200,000 players in Early Access, is getting its first major update tomorrow. Patch 0.8 – or the "Halloween Update" if you don't suffer numbers – ushers in two new playable champions as well as some Halloween-themed swag.

The characters include Jumong The Beast Hunter and Ruh Kaan The Crypt Warden. The former is a "a trophy collector who wandered the wildlands in pursuit of a worthy challenge", who can trap foes and then murder them with his "mighty" bow. Meanwhile, Ruh Kaan wields dark powers and likes to consume his opponent's souls.

There's also a new nighttime version of the Blackstone Arena, and new legendary mounts and weapons are available. And it wouldn't be a Halloween themed update without a bunch of Halloween-themed cosmetics, so look forward to "a plethora of items" to that effect.

Check out the trailers for each new character below, and check out the full details here. The update rolls out tomorrow.