Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 is out today, with another campaign on the way

Grimdark space tactics romp Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 tears out of the warp today, launching along with a trailer that you can watch above. It looks quite a bit beefier than it’s predecessor, with a trio of sandboxy grand campaigns and all 12 of the tabletop factions.

An update based on feedback from the second beta is also included, bringing with it balance tweaks and bug fixes. All three grand campaigns are now fully playable, and if you played in the beta, your campaign progress will carry over. There’s campaign co-op, too, though it’s still in development. It’s playable, however, so you a take it for a spin today.

Take a look at the full patch notes here.

Following the launch, developer Tindalos Interactive will continue to work on the co-op mode. New features are also on the docket, including a new game mode that will give players access to skirmishes with massive fleets and legendary ships. Another grand campaign is also in the works, with more details coming later this year.

During the beta, only first part of the Imperial and Necron campaigns were playable, but Tom played some of Tyranid campaign and shared his impressions. They sound hungry. You can play them yourself today.