Battlefield Portal details leak before today's reveal

Later today, EA will reveal Battlefield Portal, a way to make, share, and play custom Battlefield game modes in Battlefield 2042. That's pretty cool on its own, but the cherry on top is that Portal doesn't just let you muck with stuff from Battlefield 2042. It also includes classes, weapons, vehicles, and a selection of rebuilt maps from Battlefield 1942, Battlefield: Bad Company 2, and Battlefield 3.

The mode will be shown during EA Play Live, which starts at 10 am PDT, but details leaked early in a now-deleted story published by Game Rant.

Aside from tweaking game variables, a simple logic editor can be used to make some fairly complex rulesets. Battlefield Portal isn't limitless like modding—it doesn't open up Frostbite's guts—but it seems like it'll be easy for anyone to mess with.

You can design asymmetrical modes, too. If you want a bunch of WW2 soldiers from Battlefield 1942 to fight one squad of 2021 specialists with attack helicopters, you can design that. Modes can include up to 128-players, and Portal works with AI bots, either as backfill when you can't attract enough players to fill your custom game, or for solo and co-op play.

Here are the maps included:

Battle of the Bulge (Battlefield 1942)

El Alamein (Battlefield 1942)

Arica Harbor (Bad Company 2)

Valparaiso (Bad Company 2)

Caspian Border (Battlefield 3)

Noshahr Canals (Battlefield 3)

All seven Battlefield 2042 maps

Player-made modes will be discoverable in the Battlefield Portal menu (it's included as part of Battlefield 2042), and EA will highlight popular player-made modes and also host its own custom game types. You'll be able to host instances of your own modes, or other modes you like, either publicly or just for you and your friends.

This is just the short version of the news based on what was leaked earlier: We'll have more to say after Battlefield 2042 is revealed at EA Play Live today.