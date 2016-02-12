Battlefield Hardline is getting a new expansion in March

Battlefield Hardline, EA's "most poorly planned heist ever" sim, is getting a new update in March called Betrayal. Based on the description, it's about things going even more wrong after they've already gone really wrong. It will also, assuming the screenshot included with the announcement is accurate, literally let you bring a knife to a gunfight.

“You've assembled a crew, pulled off the perfect heist, and made a whirlwind escape from the police,” EA said in the expansion announcement. “Now, there are enemies lurking in the frozen shadows, dark figures hiding behind crumbling mausoleums, and confrontations brewing in back alleys and federal prisons.”

Betrayal will include four new maps—Alcatraz, Cemetery, Chinatown, and Thin Ice—plus seven new weapons and two new vehicles. The Gun Bench Super Feature will enable customization of primary weapons and uniforms, which can then be tested at the Gun Range, and there will also be new Assignments and Legendary weapon camos.

Battlefield Hardline itself is being updated as well, with 11 new weapons, new server presets, and the addition of weapon license vouchers to all Gold Battlepacks that will unlock an entire weapon license. Full details about the update will be released when it goes live. If we're lucky, there'll be something in there about the practicalities of bringing a claymore to a bank robbery, too.