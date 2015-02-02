Battlefield Hardline gameplay: the fast and furious Hotwire mode

The Battlefield Hardline open beta starts tomorrow, but last week I stopped by EA's offices in Redwood City get an early look and record some footage of my capers. See my thoughts on what's new in the video above.

I mainly talk about new Hotwire mode, which I came away enjoying a lot. I was also happy to see that a few things have changed since last year, namely that the cops and criminals no longer have identical weapon sets. I'm still skeptical (as I expressed last year) and it'll take a lot more time to really get a sense of how Hardline is coming along, but we'll be in the beta all week—and playing the whole game soon enough: it's out March 17th in North America and March 20th in the UK. I'm anxious to see how this launch goes.