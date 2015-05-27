Popular

Battlefield Hardline: Criminal Activity trailer released

By

Hardline

Battlefield Hardline's Criminal Activity DLC is set in an alternate reality in which, variously, night clubs, malls, apartment blocks and derelict logging concerns are patrolled by anthropomorphic gun-toting... oh wait, they're just masks. That makes more sense.

Oh well, I'm less excited now I've realised this isn't a gritty Sonic reboot. Still, I've started this post, so it's only fair I post the trailer anyway.

EA says the new crop of maps are highly destructible, and "littered with small-time crime jobs". The Criminal Activity pack will be out next month, with Premium subscribers getting a two-week head start over gen pop.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments