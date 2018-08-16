Battlefield 5 trailer briefly teases the battle royale mode

A new Battlefield 5 trailer has been released ahead of Gamescom, and while its footage may have been captured in-game as the trailer claims, having played the alpha I can tell you that BF5 matches are not perfectly choreographed in time with music. That technology hasn't quite been mastered yet I don't think, though it is a very pretty game, as you can see above.

Stick around to the end of the trailer for what appears to be a very brief tease of Battlefield Royale, which is what we assume the battle royale mode announced at E3 is called, though that might change. It looks like the 'circle'—like PUBG's blue barrier that shrinks the play space until only one player is left—is a ring of fire. It seems that a bunch of soldiers somehow fell into this burning ring of fire, and as the match progresses its radius goes down, down, down, while the flames go higher, and it burns, burns, burns (the ring of fire).

It isn't much of a tease, but more than I expected to see so soon: when the battle royale mode was announced back at E3, nothing at all was shown, and we learned that it wouldn't be available until after launch. One apparent confirmation: tanks. It looks like Royale isn't dropping all of Battlefield's staples to adjust to the mode.

We'll have folks on the ground in Cologne next week for Gamescom, and expect to learn more about Battlefield 5 while we're there, so keep an eye out for more.