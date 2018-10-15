Battlefield 5 recruits Hollywood actor Mark Strong as singleplayer narrator

Image credit: Wikipedia

Hollywood actor Mark Strong will lend his voice to Battlefield 5.

Strong is among Star Citizen's star-studded Squadron 42 cast, and now the Hollywood Reporter reveals the Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy actor will voice the incoming WW2 shooter's prologue and epilogue sequences. These feature as part of its singleplayer campaign.

Strong's illustrious film career spans everything from Body of Lies to Kick-Ass, Sherlock Holmes and Guy Ritchie's RocknRolla—while his videogame voice acting portfolio boasts Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine and Total War: Rome 2.

I enjoyed Tom's words on why Battlefield 5's changing war zones could make him love the series again, so much so, I want to quote this paragraph about its Rotterdam map:

Rotterdam feels like several maps in one. On the outskirts tanks duel for control of a pathway that stretches across the northern edge of the battlefield. The northwest point sits inside an opulent two-storey building, and the northeast point is in a partially collapsed alleyway that forces squads into scrappy short-range battles. The points change as squads build fortifications, and artillery shatters buildings. The weather changes, too. Sometimes it’s a visual effect, like rain, but sometimes fog can obscure long sight lines and force the teams into closer engagements.

Battlefield 5 is due November 20, 2018.