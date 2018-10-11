Star Citizen flaunts another star-studded Squadron 42 trailer

Star Citizen's Squadron 42 has another glitzy, cinematic, star-studded trailer. Still no release date in sight, but a lovely looking short nevertheless.

Look, see:

In case you'd forgotten, Squadron 42 is the singleplayer offshoot/companion campaign to Star Citizen. It boasts an impressive cast in Mark Hamill, Gary Oldman, Gillian Anderson, Mark Strong, Andy Serkis and John Rhys-Davies (yup, serious Wing Commander vibes afoot). And, as you can see above, it looks pretty gorgeous.

The footage arrives alongside the main campaign's Alpha 3.3.5, which was launched at yesterday's CitizenCon in Austin, Texas.

"Join the brave men and women of the 2nd Fleet as they stand strong against the greatest threats the UEE has ever faced," reads the video's blurb. "Will you answer the call?"

No concrete details on when you might answer said call, sadly, but developer Cloud Imperium says it "will publish the full roadmap to Squadron 42’s release in December". We'll let you know as soon as we know more.

This is going on a year old now, but here's an hour of Squadron 42 in motion, complete with dogfights and spacewalking: