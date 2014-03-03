Battlefield 4's final two DLC packs will be developed by DICE LA

The upcoming Naval Strike pack will be DICE Stockholm's last new content for Battlefield 4. That's according to " DarkLord7854 ", the Reddit pseudonym of a Battlelog engineer. In a post on r/Battlefield4 , the developer revealed that the game's final two DLC packs, Dragon's Teeth and Final Stand, are being handled by DICE LA. Personally, after DICE's many dinosaur teases , I'm hoping a missed memo will lead to the US-based studio accidentally adding real dragons into the game's fourth expansion. It's about time the military FPS genre took on some giant lizards, be they historical or mythological.

DICE LA were previously responsible for Battlefield 4's Second Assault DLC, which remade some of BF3's maps for the new game. They were formed partially from the ashes of Medal of Honor developer Danger Close.

As for the daddy DICE, it's unclear what they'll be moving onto. While Battlefield 4 is in a much better shape than at launch, it's possible there's still work to be done before they've honoured their commitment to halt development on future projects. If the game's development team are moving on, there are a number of other projects in production at DICE. Both Mirror's Edge 2 and a new Star Wars: Battlefront were announced at E3, and, inevitably, there'll be a new Battlefield planned for the future.

As for Naval Strike, due for release at the end of this month, DICE have rounded up the new features of the pack. It will feature a new hovercraft vehicle, four maps, and the return of Battlefield 2142's Titan mode.

Thanks, MP1st .