Battlefield 4's delayed Naval Strike DLC fights them on the beaches today

After what turned out to be a pretty short delay, the new Naval Strike DLC is landing today for Battlefield 4 Premium members, along with an extensive update full of balances, tweaks, and squished bugs. The new DLC adds four new maps with a distinct ocean-y flavor and the new Carrier Assault mode, based off of the classic Titan Mode from Battlefield 2142 .

After announcing a delay for the new maps last week, DICE explained on its blog that the PC version had been held up “because we [were] concerned that the combination of the pack and planned PC updates would increase performance issues on mid-range to high-end PCs.”

DICE can hardly be blamed for working under an abundance of caution after fall's very rocky launch and the ensuing fallout; barely a week later, they've already got it sorted out. I don't mean to poke fun: this is exactly the type of developer behavior we should be encouraging. If it's not ready, don't release it.

Premium members should already be seeing the new maps and modes; everyone else should see it in two weeks on April 14. You can see a full list of the fixes and tweaks here , if you're so inclined. You can also check out our preview to whet your appetite while you wait.